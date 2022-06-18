DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 161,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,007. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

