Dracula Token Achieves Market Cap of $111,278.62 (DRC)

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Dracula Token has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dracula Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dracula Token has a market cap of $111,278.62 and $1,145.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00012361 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00162599 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dracula Token Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,761,082 coins and its circulating supply is 14,525,117 coins. The official website for Dracula Token is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

