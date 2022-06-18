Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

