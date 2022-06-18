Doman Group LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Doman Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Cisco Systems makes up 2.3% of Doman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

