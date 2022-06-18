Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.08.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 43.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 203.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,399 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

