Dogey-Inu Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,023.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00299439 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.02403413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012865 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 949,221,208,068,021 coins and its circulating supply is 428,170,172,446,852 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

