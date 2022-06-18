Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.18.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.31. Docebo has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$117.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

