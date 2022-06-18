Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

