Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.