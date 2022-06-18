Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.