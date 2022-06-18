Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 279,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000.

EJAN opened at $26.86 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

