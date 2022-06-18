Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203,875 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 509.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,875 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New accounts for about 2.1% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $26.53 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

