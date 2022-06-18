Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.