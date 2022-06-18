Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,510 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

