Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.55

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 338529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$318.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.30.

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.67%.

About Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

