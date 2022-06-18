Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Target Price to GBX 2,235

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.28) to GBX 2,060 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.44) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,345.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Entain has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

