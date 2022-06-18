Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target to €23.00

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLPEF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.63) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.29) to €32.00 ($33.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.25) to €18.60 ($19.38) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.75) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KLPEF opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

