Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold.

Derwent London stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

