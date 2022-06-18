Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $550.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.