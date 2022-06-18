DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00260987 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.02149376 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002519 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006843 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

