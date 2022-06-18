Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Delek US by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.