Degenerator Achieves Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00213155 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004631 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009663 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00402648 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.