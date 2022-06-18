DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $1.56 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $944.33 or 0.04619505 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00222346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013018 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

