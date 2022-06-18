DeFi Bids (BID) Achieves Market Cap of $119,159.06

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 39.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $119,159.06 and $1,032.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,405,403 coins and its circulating supply is 22,966,708 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

