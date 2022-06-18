DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Cap of $94,757.31

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $94,757.31 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006862 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004900 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

