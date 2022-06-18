DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $47.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.07.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 578.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.