Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

