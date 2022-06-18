Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.11.

NYSE DRI opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,979,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

