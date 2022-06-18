DAOventures Price Down 37.7% This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $102,901.54 and $139.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005946 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

