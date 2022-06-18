Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 25.7% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.94 or 0.00171489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $839,428.77 and $19,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

