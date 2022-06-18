CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $66,008.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,662.36 or 0.99928346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00232526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00031315 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006272 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

