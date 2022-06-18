CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,662,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,942.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.