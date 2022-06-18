CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
