CUTcoin Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $765,971.90 and $15.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00079602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00055521 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,735,433 coins and its circulating supply is 161,735,433 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.