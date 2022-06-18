Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

