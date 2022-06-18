CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CFO David Kirske Sells 60,000 Shares

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,935.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Kirske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $6.13 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

