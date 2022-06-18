Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,026,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

