Crown Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $360,035.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,624.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00620795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012668 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,892,082 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

