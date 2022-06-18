CROAT Price Down 37.6% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $66,068.83 and $12.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,736,473 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

