Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €25.82 ($26.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.66 ($28.81) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($43.63). The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

