Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 3,650 ($44.30) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,810 ($46.24).

CRWKF opened at 43.85 on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 52 week low of 43.85 and a 52 week high of 46.59.

