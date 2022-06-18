CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. 44,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,739. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $605.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

