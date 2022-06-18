Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. 10,249,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.