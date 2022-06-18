Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,079,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

