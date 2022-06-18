Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

