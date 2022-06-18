Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average of $202.94. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

