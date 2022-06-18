Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after buying an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock worth $355,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 109,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

