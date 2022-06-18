Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $206.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,079,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

