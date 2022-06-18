Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,042,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

