Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 4,250 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of CDW by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $263,985,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 211,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.20. 1,122,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $154.13 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.